Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Receives $29.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $87,780.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,664.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 71,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,355.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,351 shares of company stock worth $6,044,156 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after buying an additional 36,349 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 5.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after buying an additional 19,601 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 30.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 708,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,402,000 after buying an additional 166,353 shares during the period.

RXN stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.87. 44,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.63. Rexnord has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $521.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rexnord will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

