Rhonda J. Morris Sells 7,800 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $118.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.82. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Chevron by 154.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 38.5% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Independent Research set a $127.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.23.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

