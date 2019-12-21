RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Major Shareholder Purchases $4,000,000.00 in Stock

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) major shareholder Grain Co Continental bought 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,649,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,311,335. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

RIBT opened at $1.36 on Friday. RiceBran Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.74% and a negative net margin of 56.23%. The business had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 72,778 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of RiceBran Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

