Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RIGL. BidaskClub cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.74% and a negative net margin of 56.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 443.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 13,869 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2,366.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 35,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

