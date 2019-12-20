Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ring Energy, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Texas and Kansas. Ring Energy, Inc. is based in TULSA, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Ring Energy from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Ring Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $2.80 price target on Ring Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.08.

Shares of Ring Energy stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64. Ring Energy has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $6.59.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $50.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.63 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ring Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ring Energy by 106.4% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

