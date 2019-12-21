Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have GBX 4,850 ($63.80) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 5,270 ($69.32).

RIO has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rio Tinto from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,373.86 ($57.54).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 4,533 ($59.63) on Tuesday. Rio Tinto has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,587 ($47.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,237.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,352.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $57.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.68.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 7 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,007 ($52.71), for a total value of £280.49 ($368.97).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Read More: What are economic reports?