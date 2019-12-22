Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $12.69, but opened at $11.84. Rite Aid shares last traded at $14.32, with a volume of 32,789,753 shares.

The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RAD. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.50.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 16,286 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter worth $986,000. KLS Diversified Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter worth $4,114,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter worth $1,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $649.72 million, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93.

Rite Aid Company Profile (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?