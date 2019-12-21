RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH (NYSE:RMI) Trading Down 0%

RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH (NYSE:RMI) shares dropped 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.14 and last traded at $22.14, approximately 800 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 21,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.15.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH in the second quarter worth $96,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH by 57.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 24,183 shares during the period. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH by 130.2% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 84,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 47,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH by 83.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 68,621 shares in the last quarter.

About RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH (NYSE:RMI)

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

