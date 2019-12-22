Robert K. Burgess Sells 8,000 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,484.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $239.37 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $124.46 and a one year high of $240.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.77.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 149,192 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2,473.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 172.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 386,252 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $63,436,000 after purchasing an additional 40,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

