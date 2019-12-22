Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Amcor (NYSE:AMCR)

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Amcor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

AMCR stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Amcor has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Amcor had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Amcor in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 26.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

