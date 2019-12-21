Robert W. Baird Trims ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Target Price to $34.00

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABM. ValuEngine cut ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Maxim Group set a $50.00 target price on ABM Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.94.

NYSE:ABM opened at $38.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.27. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $182,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

