Robert W. Baird Upgrades RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to “Outperform”

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.

Separately, ValuEngine raised RPT Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

RPT traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,845. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. RPT Realty has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $14.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $58.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 25,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in RPT Realty by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

