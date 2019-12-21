Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Shares Down 0.4%

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $309.00 and last traded at $309.25, 21,167 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 328% from the average session volume of 4,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $310.55.

Separately, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $303.63.

About Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

