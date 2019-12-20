Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.45

Shares of Rock Tech Lithium Inc (CVE:RCK) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 43000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 million and a PE ratio of -8.33.

Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile (CVE:RCK)

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 41 leases and 283 claim units covering 5,762 hectares of area located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Nogalito lithium project located in Sonora, Mexico.

