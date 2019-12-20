Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Research Coverage Started at Panmure Gordon

Stock analysts at Panmure Gordon started coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a GBX 698 ($9.18) price target on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RR. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 938 ($12.34) target price (down previously from GBX 950 ($12.50)) on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Societe Generale downgraded Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 825 ($10.85) in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 881.13 ($11.59).

LON RR opened at GBX 694.60 ($9.14) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 723.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 789.64. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 679.80 ($8.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,003.50 ($13.20). The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54.

In other news, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.60) per share, for a total transaction of £985.50 ($1,296.37). Also, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 716 ($9.42) per share, with a total value of £1,940.36 ($2,552.43). Insiders purchased a total of 535 shares of company stock worth $391,142 in the last 90 days.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

