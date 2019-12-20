Roth Capital Begins Coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Equities researchers at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 86.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on XFOR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

XFOR opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.04.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95). On average, equities analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 779.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 343.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 767.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 584.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet