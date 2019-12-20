Routemaster Capital (CVE:RM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of Routemaster Capital Inc (CVE:RM) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. Routemaster Capital shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 5,100 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05.

About Routemaster Capital (CVE:RM)

Routemaster Capital Inc operates as a tier 2 investment issuer in Canada. The company was formerly known as Rodinia Lithium Inc and changed its name to Routemaster Capital Inc in August 2016. Routemaster Capital Inc was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

