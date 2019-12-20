Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Citigroup currently has $113.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays restated a sell rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Desjardins downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.17.

RY stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.25. 28,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,028. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $65.76 and a 52 week high of $82.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.7897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

