Royal Bank of Canada Raises Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $220.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to $220.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.22% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ACN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Accenture from $212.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.24.

Shares of ACN traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.10. 4,106,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,117. The stock has a market cap of $131.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.08. Accenture has a twelve month low of $132.63 and a twelve month high of $213.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 34.30%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 12,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total value of $2,406,728.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,702 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,534.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total transaction of $860,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,008,319.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Accenture by 17.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Invictus RG lifted its stake in Accenture by 37.3% during the second quarter. Invictus RG now owns 6,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 11.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

