Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 250 ($3.29) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 240 ($3.16).

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RBS. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group cut Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 255 ($3.35) to GBX 235 ($3.09) in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.03) price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.68) price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 270.29 ($3.56).

Shares of RBS opened at GBX 244.20 ($3.21) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 226.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 214.63. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 274.20 ($3.61). The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.80.

In other news, insider Mark Seligman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £21,400 ($28,150.49).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

