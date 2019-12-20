Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.88

Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.88 and last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 75904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVT. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 315,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 41,645 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 702,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 51,317 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 197,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RVT)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

