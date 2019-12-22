RSK Smart Bitcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $385,566.00 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $385,566.00 and approximately $72,714.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7,010.29 or 0.97052606 BTC on major exchanges including Cashierest, Bitfinex and Huobi. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002512 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 55 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bitfinex and Cashierest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.