Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

RUBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

In other news, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $647,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Langer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $69,375.00. Corporate insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUBY traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $11.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,549. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 9.83 and a current ratio of 9.83. The company has a market cap of $940.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.15.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?