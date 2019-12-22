Ruff Price Hits $0.0052 on Major Exchanges (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Ruff has a market capitalization of $5.11 million and $1.27 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruff token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex, Huobi and Gate.io. During the last week, Ruff has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00187420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.78 or 0.01201371 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00121615 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff’s launch date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain.

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.