Rugby Mining (CVE:RUG) Shares Up 5.3%

Rugby Mining Ltd (CVE:RUG) shares shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 45,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 59% from the average session volume of 28,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 million and a P/E ratio of -2.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14.

Rugby Mining Company Profile (CVE:RUG)

Rugby Mining Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Australia, Colombia, and the Philippines. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Cobrasco Porphyry Copper project, which covers an area of 3,000 hectares located to the southwest of Medellin in the Choco Region, Colombia.

