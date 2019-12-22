Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) Trading 28.5% Higher

Ruhnn Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:RUHN)’s share price traded up 28.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.62 and last traded at $6.53, 11,843 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 473,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Ruhnn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08.

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.16 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ruhnn during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,955,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ruhnn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ruhnn during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN)

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants.

