Rupee Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Rupee has traded 35.1% higher against the US dollar. Rupee has a market cap of $96,332.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00034770 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 102.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Rupee

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 37,050,850 coins. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain.

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.