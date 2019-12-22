Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Trading 1.7% Higher

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) traded up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.72 and last traded at $29.63, 11,542 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 46,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Rwe Ag Sp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rwe Ag Sp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

