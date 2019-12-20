RWS (LON:RWS) PT Raised to GBX 630 at Barclays

RWS (LON:RWS) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 615 ($8.09) to GBX 630 ($8.29) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.09) price target on shares of RWS in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on RWS from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 740 ($9.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of RWS opened at GBX 619 ($8.14) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 37.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 616.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 610.28. RWS has a 1-year low of GBX 446 ($5.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 674 ($8.87).

In other RWS news, insider Richard Thompson sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.63), for a total transaction of £5,800,000 ($7,629,571.17).

RWS Company Profile

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through four segments: Patent Translation & Filing, Patent Information, Life Sciences, and Language Solutions. The Patent Translation & Filing segment undertakes patent translation and filing services of patent activities, as well as IP translations for litigation and information purposes, including prior-art documents, office actions, opposition proceedings and correspondence, and written opinions of international searching authorities.

