Ryan Edone Sells 1,500 Shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $110,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $70.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.94. LGI Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $41.18 and a 52 week high of $89.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.48.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.83 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes Inc will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,082,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,160,000 after acquiring an additional 191,656 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,512,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,015,000 after purchasing an additional 192,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,274,000 after purchasing an additional 39,736 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in LGI Homes by 2.0% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 882,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,057,000 after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in LGI Homes by 1.0% during the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LGIH shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub cut LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on LGI Homes from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LGI Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $84.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

