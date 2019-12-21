Ryo Currency Trading Down 9.2% This Week (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000266 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $314,583.00 and approximately $426.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,196.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.21 or 0.01781300 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.68 or 0.02607525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00557466 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011838 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00633447 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00057140 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00020732 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013995 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 16,552,213 coins and its circulating supply is 16,434,900 coins. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

Ryo Currency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.