salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells $141,736.80 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $141,736.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,478.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $164.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.99, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.24. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $120.16 and a 12 month high of $167.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 234.4% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

