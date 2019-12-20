SALT (SALT) Market Capitalization Tops $4.49 Million

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. SALT has a total market cap of $4.49 million and approximately $93,309.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0560 or 0.00000777 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, ABCC, AirSwap and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00187322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.01217526 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026591 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119893 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT launched on July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,637 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, OKEx, Binance, Radar Relay, Liqui, Gate.io, AirSwap, Huobi, ABCC, Kyber Network, LATOKEN and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.