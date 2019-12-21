Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $177.92 and last traded at $177.38, with a volume of 82687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $167.13.

The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.38. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAFM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $138.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Sanderson Farms from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.91.

In other news, COO Lampkin Butts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $1,551,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,261,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 170.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,425,000 after purchasing an additional 114,228 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,939,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,790,000 after buying an additional 100,076 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter worth $10,203,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter worth $6,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.37 and a 200 day moving average of $147.44.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

