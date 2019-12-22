Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SASR. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

SASR stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average of $34.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $85.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.70 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 27.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 43.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 208,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 63,063 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 41.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 25,809 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

