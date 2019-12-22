Sanford Robertson Purchases 76,212 Shares of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) Director Sanford Robertson acquired 76,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $141,754.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,233.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cassava Sciences stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. Cassava Sciences Inc has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $2.55.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

SAVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cassava Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cassava Sciences stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Cassava Sciences worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

