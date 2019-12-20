SAP (NYSE:SAP) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.50.

SAP stock opened at $133.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. SAP has a 52 week low of $94.81 and a 52 week high of $140.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. SAP had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SAP will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 38.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

