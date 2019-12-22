SAP (NYSE:SAP) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about SAP (NYSE:SAP) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SAP earned a news sentiment score of 0.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the software maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $134.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. SAP has a 52 week low of $94.81 and a 52 week high of $140.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.25 and its 200 day moving average is $127.83.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. SAP had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAP. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.50.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

