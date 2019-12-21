Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.81.

Shares of SPNS opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $82.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 378.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 149,599 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sapiens International during the third quarter worth approximately $4,301,000. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sapiens International during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 41.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

