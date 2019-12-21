Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Saratoga Investment reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 51.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAR. B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

In other news, insider (Tony) Kiernan Anthony purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SAR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,418. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $245.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.80.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

