Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) EVP Sells $5,271,000.00 in Stock

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $5,271,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $125.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.35. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $158.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.31. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 2.29.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. The firm had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.15) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $8,682,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $52,474,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $6,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $216.00 price target (up from $186.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $220.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.60.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

