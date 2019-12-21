Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Renaissance Capital lowered Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Sasol by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 823,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sasol by 2,535.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after acquiring an additional 473,715 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sasol by 849.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 378,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 16,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 120,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. 2.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sasol stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.62. The company had a trading volume of 393,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,919. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59. Sasol has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $34.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.40.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

