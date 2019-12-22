Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Renaissance Capital cut shares of Sasol from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sasol from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sasol from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Sasol from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NYSE SSL opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.40. Sasol has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $34.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sasol by 1,145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sasol by 750.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sasol by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sasol during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

