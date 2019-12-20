Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SSL. ValuEngine upgraded Sasol from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup upgraded Sasol from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lowered Sasol from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sasol from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Renaissance Capital lowered Sasol from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

SSL stock opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42. Sasol has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sasol by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 116,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sasol by 214.7% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sasol by 750.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Sasol by 155.3% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 2.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

