Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Schaeffler from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC lowered shares of Schaeffler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schaeffler from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of Schaeffler stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 21,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 547. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.19. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $11.12.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.