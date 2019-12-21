Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Director Acquires $16,250.00 in Stock

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Director Steven Strom purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $16,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,615. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SMIT stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Schmitt Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 million, a PE ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 5.29%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Schmitt Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Schmitt Industries Company Profile

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?