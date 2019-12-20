Schroder Japan Growth Fund (LON:SJG) Hits New 12-Month High at $203.00

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 203 ($2.67) and last traded at GBX 203 ($2.67), with a volume of 251465 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 198 ($2.60).

The company has a current ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 196.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 188.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.77 million and a P/E ratio of -18.80.

In other news, insider Anja Balfour purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.45) per share, with a total value of £9,300 ($12,233.62).

Schroder Japan Growth Fund Company Profile (LON:SJG)

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth from an actively managed portfolio principally consisting of securities listed on the Japanese stock markets. Its portfolio is invested in a range of companies quoted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the regional stock markets of Fukuoka, Hiroshima, Kyoto, Nagoya, Niigata, Osaka and Sapporo and the Japanese over the counter (OTC) market.

