Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0686 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHQ opened at $47.52 on Friday. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.82 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.24.

