Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Sets New 12-Month High at $76.13

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.13 and last traded at $76.13, with a volume of 1166 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.88.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.4665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Schwab US Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 58,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 121,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after buying an additional 7,843 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

