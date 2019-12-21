Scott Reasoner Sells 1,722 Shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Stock

Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) CAO Scott Reasoner sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $19,251.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,110.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Scott Reasoner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Scott Reasoner sold 6,397 shares of Cloudera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $56,165.66.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Scott Reasoner sold 6,231 shares of Cloudera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $55,829.76.

Shares of Cloudera stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cloudera Inc has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $15.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.22. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 49.22%. The company had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudera Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Cloudera in a report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cloudera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cloudera has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.26.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Cloudera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cloudera by 170.1% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudera in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments